Pixalate’s March 2024 Global Top Grossing Mobile Apps Based on Open Programmatic Ad Revenue in the Google Play Store: ‘Kik - Messaging & Chat App’ Leads in North America

LONDON, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released March 2024 Global Top Grossing Mobile Apps Report - Google Play Store.

The report includes estimates on top grossing mobile apps in open programmatic advertising revenue by global region across the Google Play Store, as measured by Pixalate. An Apple App Store version of this report is also available.



Regions examined include North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM). To compile this research, Pixalate’s data science team Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 26 billion open programmatic ad impressions across over 8.1 million mobile apps - including delisted apps - from the Google Play Store as of March 2024.

Key Findings: Top Grossing Google Play Store Apps

APAC region’s top grossing mobile app in the Google Play Store is ‘ SnackVideo’ with an estimated $4M in open programmatic ad spend earned in March 2024, followed by ‘Wynk Music: MP3, Song, Podcast’ at $3M

region’s top grossing mobile app in the Google Play Store is with an estimated in open programmatic ad spend earned in March 2024, followed by at $3M EMEA region’s top grossing mobile app in the Google Play Store, ‘Words of Wonders: Crossword’, earned an estimated $2M in open programmatic ad spend in March, up from $809K in February

region’s top grossing mobile app in the Google Play Store, earned an estimated in open programmatic ad spend in March, up from $809K in February ‘Kwai - download & share video’ maintained their top spot grossing LATAM in the Google Play Store in March, with an estimated $2M in open programmatic ad spend earned in March, flat to February 2024

maintained their top spot grossing in the Google Play Store in March, with an estimated $2M in open programmatic ad spend earned in March, flat to February 2024 The top grossing app ‘Kik — Messaging & Chat App’ in North America in the Google Play Store earned an estimated $3M in open programmatic advertising in March 2024, flat to February 2024

Top Grossing Google Apps by Region in March 2024

APAC

EMEA

LATAM

North America

