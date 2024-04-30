North America Plywood Market Report 2024-2032 (by Application, Sector and Country) - Technological Advancements and Rising Construction Activities Propel North America Plywood Market Growth

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Plywood Market Report by Application, Sector, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America plywood market size reached 15.4 Million Cubic Meters in 2023 and is projected to reach 19.9 Million Cubic Meters by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.89% during 2023-2032.



The North American plywood market is currently being driven by several factors. Based on the versatility, dimension stability, strength, stiffness and durability of plywood, it is employed for various structural and constructional purposes. It is used in concrete shuttering, boat-making, light partitions and external walls, flooring systems etc.

Apart from this, an increasing number of residential and commercial spaces has also driven its demand in the region. Moreover, recent technological advancements have resulted in the introduction of new plywood variants with improved features, such as flexible plywood. In addition to this, plywood exhibits excellent resistance to a wide range of chemicals, making it suitable for industrial applications, thereby, catalyzing the market growth.



This report provides a deep insight into the North America plywood market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the North America plywood market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on application and sector.



Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Market by Application

Residential

Commercial

Market by Sector

New Construction

Replacement

Industry Insights

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $19.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Plywood Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Application

5.3 Market Breakup by Sector

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast



6 North America Plywood Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Impact of COVID-19

6.3 Market Forecast



7 North America Plywood Market: Breakup by Application

7.1 Residential

7.2 Commercial



8 North America Plywood Market: Breakup by Sector

8.1 New Construction

8.2 Replacement



9 North America Plywood Market: Breakup by Country

9.1 United States

9.1.1 Historical Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Breakup by Application

9.1.3 Market Breakup by Sector

9.1.4 Market Forecast

9.2 Canada

9.2.1 Historical Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Breakup by Application

9.2.3 Market Breakup by Sector

9.2.4 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Forest Growers

11.3 Sawmills

11.4 Manufacturers

11.5 Distributors

11.6 Retailers/Exporters

11.7 End Users



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



