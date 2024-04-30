Streaming Media Company Plex Partners with T-Mobile, One of the Nation’s Biggest Advertisers, to Expand Its Connected TV Reach

Campbell, CA, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Streaming media company Plex , the largest independent ad-supported video-on-demand and streaming media platform, today announced a partnership with T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), one of the nation’s biggest advertisers, to expand T-Mobile’s connected TV (CTV) inventory and innovate on the connection between mobile and CTV. T-Mobile Advertising Solutions reaches 240M+ consumers across screens.

Today, Plex combines free ad-supported TV with ad-supported video on demand (“AVOD”) to, on its own, reach more than 22 million monthly active users globally. Via the partnership, advertisers can leverage T-Ads insights and audience data to bring relevant ads to customers while they enjoy Plex content within a specialized T-Mobile experience. The free entertainment includes movies, binge-able series, news, and more.

Plex has the industry's most widely available ad-supported video-on-demand and live TV offerings in over 180 countries. An emerging leader in FAST and AVOD, the company recently announced it has the most extensive FAST channel lineup worldwide, including over 800 free channels streamed in the U.S. alone. which will be easily accessible to T-Mobile customers once launched.

Plex is an independent streaming media company with a unique position in the space and an audacious mission to build THE global community and central portal for helping people find what to watch, no matter where it is. Plex is delivering on its goal to be the first place people go to find any streaming movie and show, watch them, rate them, talk about them, and share them with friends and family.

About Plex

Available in over 180 countries, Plex is solving the streaming media chaos, making it quick and easy to find and play any movie or TV show being streamed online, acting as one window into ALL streaming services, including those you subscribe to. It's also the first and only streaming platform to offer access to free entertainment - including over 50,000 free titles, movies, and TV shows on-demand, as well as hundreds of free-to-stream live TV channels. Plex has partnered with some of the biggest entertainment companies. Plex is also the only streaming service that lets users integrate their personal media collections with a continuously growing library of free third-party entertainment spanning virtually all genres, interests, and languages. For more, visit https://plex.tv , follow @plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook and Instagram .



