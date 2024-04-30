Anaconda Chief Technology Officer Rob Futrick Joins Forbes Technology Council

Austin, Texas, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaconda Inc . today announced its Chief Technology Officer Rob Futrick has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

As a member of the Council, Futrick will share insights on the role of Python, open-source data science, and AI development tools to help business leaders across all industries build AI faster and more confidently, using their own data and infrastructure. With expertise in software and product development, he will contribute original articles on how to increase ROI, scale adoption, and accelerate time-to-value with AI and data science solutions. Futrick will also share his insights on Forbes.com Expert Panels alongside other leaders.

"The surge of AI is ushering in a new era of innovation for organizations, but to maximize the benefits of this transformative technology, users must ensure their solutions are both secure and scalable,” said Futrick. “I am thrilled to be part of this esteemed community and I look forward to sharing insights from my career on how advanced technologies — such as AI, machine learning, and expanded data sources — can drive improved outcomes for data science practitioners, non-technical users, and business leaders alike."

Futrick's selection into the Council was based on his proven track record of building and scaling engineering teams and complex software systems for leading companies. Before joining Anaconda, Futrick served as the product lead for Azure's HPC and AI software platform after Microsoft acquired Cycle Computing, a company he co-founded.

