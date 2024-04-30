Outcome of subscription to Inbank AT1 bonds

On Friday, 19 April 2024, the subscription period for AS Inbank Additional Tier 1 bonds (AT1 bonds) ended. Investors subscribed to bonds worth 2.96 million euros resulting in an oversubscription of 1.5 times the issue volume.

As the initial volume of the issue of 2 million euros was oversubscribed, Inbank exercised the right to increase the volume of the issue to 2.34 million euros. On Monday, 22 April 2024, Inbank’s Management Board approved the final distribution of the issue, according to which 234 bonds with a nominal value of 10,000 euros will be distributed to a total of 30 investors.

During the allocation process, Inbank prioritized its shareholders and employees, ensuring their subscription orders were fully accepted. Other applicants received allocations equivalent to 75% of their subscribed amount.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,800 merchants, Inbank has 896,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 8 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.





Additional information:

Marko Varik

CFO, Member of the Management Board

marko.varik@inbank.ee

+372 5690 0286

