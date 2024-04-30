Global High Temperature Plastics Industry Report 2024-2030: Rising Demand for Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Sector, End-Use Markets Spur Adoption

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Temperature Plastics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global High Temperature Plastics Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for High Temperature Plastics estimated at US$20.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global economy is experiencing a resurgence, bringing an optimistic outlook, particularly for markets like high temperature plastics (HTPs), which are sustaining growth momentum. Current and future analysis of the HTP market highlights its sustained growth trajectory, driven by factors such as advancements in product segments and the obsolescence of conventional materials in various applications.

Fluoropolymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polyimides segment is estimated at 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The competitive landscape of the HTP market reveals key players and their market share percentages in 2024, indicating a dynamic industry poised for continued expansion and innovation.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR



The High Temperature Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 294 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Global Economic Update

