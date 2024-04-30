Global Contract Packaging Market Report 2024, Featuring AmeriPac, Co-Pak Packaging, Hollingsworth, Marsden Packaging, Multi-Pack Solutions, Reed-Lane, Sonic Packaging and Unicep Packaging

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Packaging Market Report by Packaging Type, Material, Service, End Use Industry, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industry analysis reveals an upward trajectory for the global contract packaging market, with projections indicating a reach of US$ 127.7 billion by 2032, from US$ 68.1 billion in 2023.

An impressive CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period is a testament to the dynamic nature of the sector. The surge is attributed to the rise in e-commerce, sustainable packaging preferences, and the incorporation of technological advancements, including AI and IoT, to streamline packaging operations.

Drivers of Market Expansion



Contract packaging, serving the vital role of a third-party packager for businesses, is experiencing heightened demand. This trend is driven by its flexibility to accommodate rapidly changing packaging requirements and enable expedited market entry for new products.

Additionally, businesses increasingly pursue external packaging expertise to minimize errors and optimize time efficiency – practices that ultimately support their growth and expansion initiatives. The integration of modern technologies like AI and IoT further accelerates the market growth, by enhancing packaging precision and operational cost-effectiveness.



Moreover, the growing emphasis on sustainable packaging materials reflects the evolving consumer consciousness towards environmental impact. The global shift towards eco-friendly packaging solutions is creating ample opportunities for contract packaging companies to diversify and innovate in their service offerings. This coincides with the increasing appetite for customization and personalized packaging, signifying a burgeoning market for contract packagers adept in delivering tailored packaging experiences.



Market Segmentation Insights



The market is predominantly led by primary packaging types, with plastic materials holding the lion's share due to their versatility and durability. Bottling services dominate among the various services provided, indicating a strong preference across several industries for efficient liquid product packaging solutions.

The food and beverage segment claims the major market share within end-use industries, benefiting largely from the cost-efficiency and flexibility offered by contract packaging.



Geographically, North America remains the preeminent region, commanding the largest market share. The investment in technology and infrastructure, along with the region's inclination towards packaging outsourcing, are marked contributors to its dominant position. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is demonstrating significant growth potential, propelled by the burgeoning online commerce sector and a heightened focus on product quality.



Competitive Landscape and Market Innovations



The competitive landscape is being shaped by key players investing in advanced technology to meet the growing market demands. A commitment to sustainable practices and collaborative approaches towards creating distinctive packaging designs are indicative of the industry's direction towards personalization and differentiation. Recent acquisitions and facility expansions signify the strategic intent of leading companies to solidify their market positions and expand their service offerings.



The findings underscore the contract packaging market's resilience and adaptability, hinting at a transformative phase that aligns closely with broader consumption trends and technological integration.

Evidently, the market is poised to continue its robust growth trajectory, offering significant opportunities for businesses looking to leverage the efficiencies of contract packaging.

Companies Featured

Aaron Thomas Company Inc.

AmeriPac

Assemblies Unlimited Inc.

Co-Pak Packaging Corporation

Hollingsworth

Kelly Products Incorporated

Marsden Packaging Ltd.

Multi-Pack Solutions LLC

Reed-Lane. Inc.

Sonic Packaging Industries Inc.

Sterling Contract Packaging Inc.

Unicep Packaging LLC (Silgan Holdings Inc.)



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $68.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $127.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Segmentation

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paper and Paperboard

Breakup by Service:

Bottling

Bagging/Pouching

Lot/Batch and Date Coding

Boxing and Cartoning

Wrapping and Bund

Labelling

Clamshell and Blister

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Personal Care

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

