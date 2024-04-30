RCCAO Welcomes Advances in Building Highway 413

Caledon, ON, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is delighted by the advancements the Government of Ontario is making toward building Highway 413. Getting shovels in the ground next year to start building this critical infrastructure marks a significant milestone for a transformational project that will improve the lives of millions of Ontarians.

This morning in Caledon, Ontario, RCCAO members representing construction industry labour and management groups were proud to join Premier Ford, Minister Piccini, Associate Minister Thanigasalam, and senior government representatives for the announcement of the next steps the Ontario Government is taking to build Highway 413.

“Highway 413 is a huge win for workers, commuters, and Ontario’s economy,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. “This much needed piece of critical transportation infrastructure will prepare Ontario for projected population growth by creating new jobs, addressing mounting congestion, enabling more housing development, and catalyzing economic growth in the western GTA.”

Highway 413 will alleviate traffic congestion, reduce commute times, and stimulate economic activity. RCCAO’s economic research shows this investment in critical infrastructure will create over 3,000 jobs each year and contribute over $350 million annually to the province’s GDP during construction.

RCCAO has been a leading advocate for the construction of Highway 413 and other critical transportation infrastructure projects. RCCAO’s commissioned polling , starting in 2021, has consistently revealed strong support for building Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass and the construction of new roads and highways across the province.

As construction of Highway 413 proceeds, Ontario’s stringent environmental assessment requirements and modern industry engineering capabilities are able to advance responsible infrastructure development while protecting the province’s environment. RCCAO will continue to work in close partnership with industry, government, and community stakeholders to see Highway 413 sustainably built for the benefit of all Ontarians.

As one of North America's fastest-growing regions, the Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH) faces significant transportation challenges. By 2031, Highway 413 is projected to accommodate over 300,000 vehicle trips daily, providing a crucial alternative route and easing pressure on existing highways that will better keep goods and people on the move as a part of the province’s integrated transportation strategy for the region.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 61 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.

