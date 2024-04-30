Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of UAB EPSO-G

Energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, being the sole shareholder of EPSO-G, adopted the following resolutions at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, held on 30 April 2024:

Regarding the approval of EPSO-G consolidated and the Company's set of financial statements for the year 2023

To approve EPSO-G consolidated and the Company's set of financial statements for the year 2023 (attached).

Regarding the allocation of the profit of UAB EPSO-G for 2023

To approve the allocation of the profit of UAB EPSO-G for 2023 (attached).

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its five direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

