David Ensignia Family Named USTA Florida’s Tennis Family of the Year for Their Trailblazing Contributions to the Sport

Miami, FL, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned for their extraordinary 35-year dedication to fostering the spirit of tennis, the David Ensignia family was named Tennis Family of the Year by USTA Florida.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by USTA Florida," said David Ensignia Sr., CEO and founder of the David Ensignia Tennis Academy in Miami. "This award is emblematic of our love for tennis and symbolizes the positive impact it can have on lives, stretching well beyond the boundaries of a tennis court."

From South America to their suburban-Miami home, the passion for tennis held by Ensignia; his son, David Ensignia Jr.; and his wife, Jacit Gonzalez and granddaughter Diana, has been the driving force behind the David Ensignia Tennis Academy's success. Since launching the academy in 1990, the family has played a pivotal role in nurturing emerging tennis talents and fostering the development of tennis in South Florida.

The David Ensignia Tennis Academy operates four locations in Miami-Dade County and hosts numerous USTA local, regional and state tournaments every year, including wheelchair tennis. In May, the academy will host the USTA Florida Diversity Camp for women and girls at Continental Park Tennis Center in Kendall.

To further advance its training of up-in-coming tennis players, the Ensignias introduced DETA International Tournaments, a junior tennis competition that draws 250 players from 37 countries. The tournament runs two weeks in December and serves as a satellite event to the prestigious Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship.

The academy offers private lessons, clinics, training for high-performance athletes, tournaments, and after-school and summer camps, often discounting and waiving fees for players and families on limited budgets.

"Throughout their tennis careers, both Davids have supported a diverse range of players including creating a home for wheelchair tennis athletes,” said Jacit Gonzalez, the director of business development, who collaborates closely with her husband, David Ensignia, to manage the academy. “Anyone in need of assistance, whether on or off the court, knows exactly whose door to knock on."

The Ensignia family has also played a vital role in engaging the local community, offering outreach programs that emphasize inclusivity and diversity. Earlier this year, the Ensignias launched DETA Friends, a nonprofit that provides sports programs for lower income children and families and



individuals with special needs. Granddaughter Diana takes an active role on the court and off. As a player, she dominates in competition. And when she’s not playing, Diana volunteers her time in the academy’s tennis afterschool programs and camps.

"Our family, my family, has seen the needs in our tennis community throughout the years, realizing that there is still a lot to be done," Gonzalez said. "We're committed to leaving behind a thriving legacy for generations to come through DETA Friends."

Through the nonprofit, the Ensignias offer free tennis and pickleball for adults over 55. They offset the cost of tennis programs, including lessons and summer camps, for underserved communities. They offset the cost of coaching for junior athletes looking for elite training and team up with nonprofits to offer programs for individuals, children and families in need.

Eager to promote racquet sports of all kinds, the Ensignias established the DETA Pickleball Club, which stands as the largest pickleball facility in the greater Miami area with 17 dedicated courts. Pickleball Magazine named the club at the Miccosukee Golf and Country Club one of the top places to play in the U.S.

For additional information regarding the David Ensignia Tennis Academy, visit www.davidensigniatennis.com.

