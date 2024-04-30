Pixalate’s March 2024 Global Top Grossing Mobile Apps Based on Open Programmatic Ad Revenue in the Apple App Store: ‘Happy Color® Art Coloring Book’ Leads in North America and EMEA

LONDON, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released March 2024 Global Top Grossing Mobile Apps Report - Apple App Store .

The report includes estimates on top grossing mobile apps in open programmatic advertising revenue by global region across the Apple App Store, as measured by Pixalate. A Google Play Store version of the report is also available.



Regions examined include North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM). To compile this research, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 5.9 billion open programmatic impressions across 3.7 million mobile apps - including delisted apps - from the Apple App Store as of March 2024.

Key Findings: Top Grossing Apple App Store Apps

APAC region’s top grossing mobile app in the Apple App Store is ‘ Musi - Simple Music Streaming’ , bringing in an estimated $1M in March, down from $2M estimated in February 2024

region’s top grossing mobile app in the Apple App Store is , bringing in an estimated in March, down from $2M estimated in February 2024 EMEA region’s top grossing mobile app in the Apple App store, ‘ Happy Color® Art Coloring Book’ , maintained the top spot in March with $2M in estimated open programmatic ad spend earned, up from $1M in February 2024

region’s top grossing mobile app in the Apple App store, ‘ , maintained the top spot in March with in estimated open programmatic ad spend earned, up from $1M in February 2024 ‘Dragon City - Breed & Battle!’ maintained the top spot for LATAM in the Apple App store, earning an estimated $300K in estimated open programmatic ad spend earned in March, up from $273K in February

maintained the top spot for in the Apple App store, earning an estimated in estimated open programmatic ad spend earned in March, up from $273K in February ‘Happy Color® Art Coloring Book’ took the top spot in North America with $7M in estimated open programmatic ad spend earned in the Apple App Store in March 2024, beating out 'Musi - Simple Music Streaming' with $4M in estimated open programmatic ad spend earned

Top Grossing Apple Apps by Region in March 2024

APAC

EMEA

LATAM

North America

Download a complimentary copy of each report today:

