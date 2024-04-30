Disability-friendly family camp currently accepting applications

Lexington, Nebraska, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When you have a loved one with a disability, taking a family vacation can feel impossible.

That’s why Joni and Friends, an international disability ministry, is hosting a summer Family Retreat in Nebraska. Family Retreat is a fully accessible camp environment that offers a haven to families living with disability so they can be cared for, rejuvenated and encouraged in faith.

Volunteer buddies support, encourage and fellowship each individual with a disability, which allows siblings and parents to focus on quality time rather than caregiving.

Joni and Friends is currently accepting applications for both participant families and volunteers.

Nebraska Family Retreat

July 29 — Aug. 2

The Crossing Retreat Center

Lexington, Nebraska

Amenities and activities include:

Recreation room with ice cream shop and amazing coffee

Wide variety of exciting activities such as go carts, indoor heated pool, archery tag, mini golf, outdoor games, and disc golf

Hotel-style lodging: ADA compliant, air-conditioned rooms with private bathroom

Nightly campfires

Laundry facilities

Buffet-style meals that accommodate many food sensitivities.

Every member of the family will feel at home, enjoying relaxation, recreation, and fellowship with other families navigating disability.

This retreat is held on a small, intimate campus with accessible paths to all buildings. Come enjoy fun activities, delicious food, unforgettable moments, supportive community, and spiritual refreshment.

Even after families leave Family Retreat, they will have a Christ-centered community to support them as they travel back home.

For more information, visit https://joniandfriends.org/event/nebraska-family-retreat/.

About Joni and Friends

For 45 years, Joni and Friends has provided the hope of the Gospel and practical care to people living with disability across the globe. Ministry programs include Joni’s House, Wheels for the World, Family Retreats, and disability ministry training. Joni and Friends also delivers daily inspirational media through radio programs and podcasts. To find out more, please visit www.joniandfriends.org.

