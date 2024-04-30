Saturam Qualdo-DRX Recognized for Data Technology Innovation in 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualdo.ai today announced that its Qualdo-DRX product has been selected as winner of the “Data Monitoring Solution of the Year” award in the 5th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.



Qualdo-DRX is the world’s first product that combines data observability, data reliability, and data quality into a single unique offering. A zero-code product, it automatically detects data issues, errors, anomalies, and drift. Continuous monitoring of data, along with over 70 data reliability and quality metrics, enables data engineering and data ops teams to consistently deliver reliable data at an enterprise level to all stakeholders.

Qualdo™ is readily available and natively integrated into cloud services on all three major cloud marketplaces enabling enterprises to effortlessly deploy Qualdo with a single click in a self-serve mode. Qualdo™ has empowered enterprises across various verticals, including E-commerce, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, and Media, to seamlessly onboard and configure the product into their data stack.

The solution’s benefits include 10x faster data reliability monitoring, a 60% to 80% reduction in manual efforts for identifying production data issues, monitoring of 250+ pipelines without manual intervention, increased revenue from marketing campaigns, and dashboards tailored for different data users to understand production data performance. Qualdo’s marketplace availability and strong partnership ecosystem that includes System Integrators, hyperscalers, technology providers and ISV’s have enabled significant adoption across all major geo’s that includes US, Europe and APAC.

“As pioneers and practitioners in Data Ops, we were keenly aware of the challenges faced when monitoring data quality in an ecosystem that extends to data pipelines responsible for data movement to the cloud, as well as data pipelines that aid in modeling and organizing data,” said Muralidharan Krishnamoorthy, founder and CEO. “This led us to establish a Data Reliability layer for enterprises. We’re thrilled to be recognized for this accomplishment by Data Breakthrough. We’ll continue to develop next generation data reliability tools that are essential for managing increasing quantities of data the modern enterprise uses to gain advantage.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 5th annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

“Qualdo-DRX is the preferred choice for enterprise customers wanting to deliver quality and reliable data for applications, analytics, and business intelligence. Data Observability represents the next generation of data quality concepts and acknowledges the complexity and potential points of failure in data infrastructure and pipeline,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “With its proprietary algorithms, Qualdo-DRX identifies and preempts data-related failures for enterprises. This remarkable tool, which measures everything that you would ever want to know about your data on-cloud - in one single package - is our ‘Data Monitoring Solution of the Year!’”

About Qualdo.ai

Qualdo.ai, a product of Saturam Inc, enables enterprises to easily monitor mission-critical issues, drifts, anomalies, errors, and quality in data. This new product tracks and traces the health of data and issues alerts in autopilot mode. The point-and-click solution easily integrates with other enterprise products, alerts, and notifies by continuously monitoring 75+ metrics for data reliability, is fully compliant, and never exports customer data.

To learn more about Qualdo-DRX, visit: https://www.qualdo.ai/data-reliability/

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.