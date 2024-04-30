Community Foundation Boulder County appoints Faith Motter as vice president of development

BOULDER, Colo., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County today announced the appointment of Faith Motter as vice president of development. In this role, Motter will deepen donor relations, broaden opportunities for community members to connect with the foundation and develop strategies to increase support for the work of the community foundation and its nonprofit partners.

“After an extensive search with an incredibly talented pool of applicants, we’re thrilled to welcome someone with Faith’s passion and skill set to our team,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County. “Faith brings a wealth of knowledge and a history of increasing revenues at organizations committed to causes she cares deeply about. Her passion for philanthropy and care for community will undoubtedly resonate with our staff, board, donors and community partners as we all work to support the Boulder County community.”

Motter is no stranger to Boulder County, having lived in Lafayette, Colorado, for six years between 2015 and 2021. During that time, she served as the director of development and communications at Blue Sky Bridge, a Boulder organization committed to child abuse intervention and education.

Most recently, in her role as vice president of development at Raleigh Rescue Mission, she played a critical role in launching and leading a $25 million capital campaign to build a new facility for women and children experiencing homelessness in Raleigh, North Carolina. Her other experiences include driving revenue growth and leading high-performing teams at a variety of nonprofits focused on child abuse, homelessness, human trafficking and youth development in rural, suburban and major metropolitan areas. This involvement includes her time co-founding, directing and financially building Restore NYC, a leading nonprofit organization committed to helping trafficking survivors in the U.S., from the ground up.



“My background and education are in social work, so for me, people always come first,” said Motter. “I want to help create a community where every person is treated with dignity and respect and has access to the same opportunities. The community foundation is doing important work in these areas, and I’m eager to share that mission and vision with a wider audience across the county.”

Motter holds a master’s of social work from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in social administration from Temple University. She’s returning to Colorado from North Carolina with her husband and two sons.





