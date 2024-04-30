Turkey Construction Industry Report 2024-2028: National Energy Plan, the Hydrogen Technologies Strategy and Roadmap, and the Transport and Logistics Master Plan Investments Driving Growth

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst has revised its growth projection upwards for 2024 to 2.8% in real terms, from the earlier forecast of 1.6%, which is supported by public and private sector investments into the construction of energy and residential building projects; coupled with a rise in building permits issued and the construction turnover index the outlook for the construction industry appears more positive.

According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), the total floor area of permits issued for the construction of buildings rose by 13.8% year on year (YoY) in 2023, while the turnover index grew by 101.7% YoY during the same period. These positive indicators for the construction industry come in the midst of the aftermath of the two earthquakes that occurred around the region in 2023; with the governments delayed response and many buildings yet to be repaired or rebuilt, demand in Turkey's construction industry is likely to be strong for the foreseeable future.



Over the long term, the Turkish construction industry's growth will be supported by key investment plans, including the National Energy Plan, the Hydrogen Technologies Strategy and Roadmap, and the Transport and Logistics Master Plan. As part of the 30-year Transport and Logistics Master Plan, the government plans to invest TRY4.6 trillion ($197.9 billion) in rail, road, maritime, air transport, and communication sectors from 2023 to 2053. Some of the targets outlined in the plan include expanding railway network from 13,000km in 2022 to 29,000km in 2053, and road network from 28,650km to 38,000km, over the same period.



The energy and utilities construction sector will be supported by the 2030 Energy Efficiency Strategy and Action Plan, revealed by the energy minister in January 2024. Under which, the government plans to invest TRY667 billion ($20 billion) in energy efficiency projects in the public and private sectors by 2030. The plan consists of 10 strategic goals and 23 targets to be implemented between 2024 and 2030, thereby reducing 100 million tons of emissions during the period.

