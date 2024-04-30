North America Pore Strips Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2031: Diverse Ingredient Options Fueling the Market

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Pore Strips Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Ingredients, (Non Charcoal, and Charcoal), By Distribution Channel, By End User, (Home, and Salon), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Pore Strips Market is forecast to witness market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031. In 2020, the North America market's volume surged to 31,655.3 thousand units (Pack of 10), showcasing a growth of 14.7% during 2020-2023.







The pore strips market, focusing on non-charcoal ingredients, offers a diverse range of options tailored to various skincare needs. Unlike charcoal-based products, non-charcoal pore strips utilize alternative ingredients such as tea tree oil, witch hazel, or aloe vera. Thus, the Canadian market consumed 5,678.7 thousand units (pack of 10) of pore strips in the market in 2023.



The US market dominated the North America Pore Strips Market by Country in 2023, and is set to continue to be a dominant market until 2031, achieving a market value of $499.4 million by 2031. The Canadian market is forecast to record a CAGR of 8.2% during 2024 - 2031. Additionally, Mexico is projected to a CAGR of 7.3% during 2024-2031.



E-commerce platforms offer consumers in North America convenient access to a wide range of its products from the comfort of their homes. Many e-commerce platforms offer convenient reordering options and subscription services for products in North America.

Report Scope

Based on Ingredients, the market is segmented into Non Charcoal, and Charcoal.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online Stores, Hypermarket & Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, and Others.

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Home, and Salon

Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

Key Companies Profiled

Tonymoly Co., Ltd.

Kao Corporation

Boscia, LLC (FANCL Corporation)

Pacifica Beauty LLC

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Earth Therapeutics Ltd.

Sephora SA (LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton)

L'Oreal S.A.

Unilever PLC

COSRX Inc. (Amorepacific Corporation)

