Qatar Construction Industry Report 2024-2028: Outlook, Latest News and Developments, Construction Projects Momentum

The construction industry in Qatar is expected to contract further by 2.8% in real terms in 2024, following an annual decline of 5.7% in 2023, owing to completion of construction projects related to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, coupled with several other headwinds including high interest rates, falling building permits, declining exports, and weak investor confidence.

According to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), the total number of new building permits issued in the country declined by 26.8% year on year (YoY) in 2023, with the total number of permits issued for residential buildings declined by 17.1% YoY and non-residential buildings fell by 52.2% YoY during the same period.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, however the construction industry is expected to recover and register an annual average rate of 4.7% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investment as a part of national Vision 2030, public and private sector investments in industrial, renewable energy, housing, and oil and gas sectors. In February 2024, the government announced its plan to expand the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production capacity by 85%, increasing from 77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 142 mtpa by 2030.

In February 2024, Qatar Energy a local oil and gas company started the construction work on QAR21.8 billion ($6 billion) Ras Laffan Petrochemical Complex. The project includes the construction of an ethane cracker plant with an annual capacity of 2.1 mtpa. Once completed by 2026, this plant will raise Qatar's overall petrochemical production capacity to about 14 mtpa.

Growth over the forecast period will be also supported by the government plan to spend more than QAR728 billion ($200 billion) to improve infrastructure by 2030, expand the North gas field, host the 2030 Asian Games, and diversify the economy away from hydrocarbons and strengthening the country's long-term position as a potential investment destination.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

