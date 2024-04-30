Ninth Season of Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Premieres on PBS.org During Mental Health Awareness Month in May

New York, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ninth season of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein premieres nationally on PBS.org beginning on May 1 for Mental Health Awareness Month, and features top experts sharing the latest information about new approaches in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of mental illness and inspiring personal stories from families.

“Millions of individuals and families across the United States are facing mental health challenges, however stigma and misunderstanding still often keep people from seeking help,” says Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Dr. Borenstein, who developed the series and serves as its host and executive producer, adds, “Healthy Minds” provides understandable information and resources for viewers, inspires open discussions about mental illness and demonstrates that with help, there is hope.”

In the latest season, which includes, 12 new half-hour episodes, Dr. Borenstein has conversations with leading experts about some of the most pressing mental health issues in the United States, including the nexus between mental health, obesity, and diabetes; COVID and mental health; post-traumatic stress in children and adolescents; how to recognize the differences between normal worry and anxiety in young people, and how to best bring mental health resources to people who are homeless.

Among guests who speak from personal experience are the mother of a patient with bipolar disorder who, along with a scientist from University of California, San Francisco, discusses how a ketogenic diet, focused on increased protein and decreased carbohydrates, has shown positive results for patients with bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and schizophrenia. A psychiatrist, herself the sibling of a patient with early onset psychosis, explores advances in treating young people who experience symptoms of psychosis. And the chairman of the board of an academic program founded by parents of neurodiverse students, discusses education and opportunities for people with neurodiversity.

Season 9 is available nationally on PBS.org starting May 1. Viewers can also see if it is airing in their area by looking up Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein on their local PBS station or visiting: https://www.bbrfoundation.org/healthy-minds-tv

Healthy Minds is produced by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, the nation’s largest private funder of mental health research grants. The show is presented by Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and distributed by the National Education Telecommunications Association (NETA). Funding is provided by the American Psychiatric Association Foundation and the John & Polly Sparks Foundation.

Foundation.

Episode Details

Metabolic Psychiatry

A ketogenic diet focused on increased protein and decreased carbohydrates has shown positive results for patients with bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and schizophrenia. Guests: Jan Ellison Baszucki, mother of bipolar patient, now funding research as President, Baszucki Group; Judith M. Ford, Ph.D., Professor of Psychiatry, University of California, San Franciso.

Update on COVID and Mental Health

A follow up to the 2022 season of “Healthy Minds” explores some potential long-term effects of COVID including depression, anxiety, psychosis, and brain fog, as well as treatments for these conditions. Guest: Maura Boldrini, M.D., Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Director, Quantitative Brain Biology Institute (Brain QUANT).

Helping People Who Are Homeless, Part 1

A model program in Boston offers a holistic approach to clinical care for the homeless built around a street team bringing mental health resources directly to those most in need, including case workers, psychiatrists, and a recovery coach who has experienced being homeless. Guest: Katherine Koh, M.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School and Street Psychiatrist, Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program.

Helping People Who Are Homeless, Part 2

Research to improve clinical care and positive outcomes for the homeless population includes understanding risk factors for homelessness, including the need for mental health support during transitions out of the military, jail, and foster care. Guest: Katherine Koh, M.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School and Street Psychiatrist, Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program.

Post-Traumatic Stress in Children and Adolescents

PTSD looks different in children and adolescents than in adults, what factors contribute to trauma’s long-term effects, unique treatments for youth including eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), and the need for suicide prevention awareness after trauma in young people’s lives. Guest: Ryan Herringa, M.D., Ph.D., University of Wisconsin Health Professor in Children and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Prenatal Choline and Brain Health

The nutrient choline has been shown to support fetal brain development, and supplements taken during pregnancy may lead to improved concentration and attention spans in childhood as well as a decreased risk of schizophrenia for these children later in life. Guest: Robert Freedman, M.D., Department of Psychiatry, University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Diagnosis and Treatment for Subtypes of Depression

New research using brain scans and biological markers has revealed areas of connectivity in the brain that can make diagnosis and treatment of the various types of depression more efficient and effective and identify the fundamental mechanisms that make moods change. Guest: Conor Liston, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Neuroscience and Psychiatry, Weill Cornell Medicine.

Treatment of Early Psychosis

Coordinated care including early intervention, education, a team of medical experts, and a strong support system of family as well as peers with shared experience can increase positive outcomes for young people after a first psychotic episode. The leader of the “On Track New York” program, a doctor and sibling of an early onset patient herself, explores the advances in understanding and treating adolescents and young adults experiencing hallucinations and other symptoms. Guest: Lisa Dixon, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Mental Health, Obesity and Diabetes

Research that looks at mental health holistically has revealed that half of all patients with depression or bipolar disorder patients are diabetic or pre-diabetic, leading to a new perspective on symptoms and treatment regarding insulin and brain function. Guest: Roger McIntyre, M.D., FRCPC, Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology, University of Toronto, Canada

ADHD: What You Need to Know

Demystifying the symptoms of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and understanding the variety of ways ADHD presents in young people including differences in which aspect of the disorder is manifested, and best advice for caregivers to help young people lead successful lives after diagnosis. Guest: Stephen P. Hinshaw, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Psychology, University of California, Berkeley, and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of California, San Francisco.

Education and Opportunities for People with Neurodiversity

A model academic program in Florida addresses the needs of neurodiverse students, founded by parents looking for resources. LiFT (Learning Independence for Tomorrow) Academy serves kindergarten through 12th grade, and LiFT University Transition Program is a four-year post-secondary transition program for students who have completed high school for continued academics, career readiness, and life skill training. Guest: Keli Mondello, co-founder and Chairman of the Board, Learning Institute for Tomorrow (LiFT).

Anxiety in Youth

Diagnosing and treating anxiety in childhood and adolescence can decrease the risk of developing depression and other mental disorders later in life. Advice for parents to recognize the differences between normal worries and anxiety, and the impact of outside factors including bullying and social media. Guest: Daniel Pine, M.D., National Institutes of Health Distinguished Investigator.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $450 million to fund more than 5,400 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein , which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

About Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network

The Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network (CPBN) is home to CPTV, WNPR, and the Learning Lab. CPTV is a locally and nationally recognized producer and presenter of quality public television programming, including original documentaries, public affairs, and educational programming. WNPR is an affiliate of National Public Radio, Public Radio International, and American Public Media. The Learning Lab serves high school seniors through a partnership with Hartford Public Schools and the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School. It is also home to the Institute for Advanced Media, a program that provides the men and women of our armed forces and adult learners an opportunity to learn skills necessary for the 21st century digital media workplace.



About the National Educational Telecommunications Association

The National Educational Telecommunications Association is a professional association that serves public television licensees and educational entities in all 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Since 1967, the Association’s reason for existing has been to connect public television people and ideas, by providing quality programming, educational resources, professional development, management support, and national representation.

Attachments