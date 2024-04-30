Italy Construction Industry Report 2024: Historical (2019-2023) and Forecast (2024-2028) Valuations

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Italian construction industry is expected to contract by 8.6% in real terms in 2024, and 2.8% in 2025, reflecting the downturn in the residential sector owing to a decline in the number of residential building permits approved, coupled with the government's decision to cut tax restrictions on the Superbonus initiative.

According to the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat), the number of new residential building permits issued fell by 10% year on year (YoY) in the first three quarters of 2023, preceded by an annual marginal growth of 0.1% in 2022. The country's residential construction activity may slow down as a result of the government's decision, announced in February 2024, to only allow individuals to claim back 70% of the cost of energy-efficient house upgrades in 2024 and 50% in 2025, instead of 110%.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, however, the construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 1.7% from 2026 to 2028, supported by investments in transport infrastructure, renewable energy and industrial projects. The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced its plan to provide a loan worth EUR1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) to an Italian motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) in February 2024, for upgrading 3,000km of the country's motorways to improve safety and resilience.



