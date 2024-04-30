The Victory Bancorp Welcomes Kenneth Lawrence to its Board of Directors





LIMERICK, Pa., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is pleased to announce that Kenneth Lawrence, a seasoned leader with a rich background in public service and corporate affairs, has joined its board of directors. Lawrence has been appointed as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Southeastern Pennsylvania at Highmark Blue Shield. With an illustrious career spanning both public and private sectors, Lawrence brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to community engagement to his new role.

Beginning his career serving as a member of a congressional staff in the US House of Representatives, Lawrence quickly established himself as a capable and dedicated public servant. He later transitioned to roles at Merck & Co., Inc. and founded Public Affairs Strategies, where he honed his skills in corporate affairs and strategic communication.

In 2008, Lawrence joined Temple University, where he held several key positions including Senior Vice President and Vice President. During his tenure, he demonstrated unwavering dedication to fostering community development and engagement, contributing significantly to various organizations such as SEPTA, PIDC, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Victory Bancorp eagerly welcomes Kenneth Lawrence to its board of Directors and anticipates his valuable input in guiding the company’s future direction.

Joseph Major, Chairman of the Board and Bank Leader stated, “I'm pleased to announce Kenneth Lawrence as our latest addition to the board. With his extensive leadership experience and expertise, Kenneth is poised to make significant contributions to our company's strategic direction.”

Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (https://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

Contact:

Joseph W. Major,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

484-791-3407

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1622b57-9f0c-40c3-97a8-f7fc329c4f4d