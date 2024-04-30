Filing of the Groupama Assurances Mutuelles 2023 Universal Registration Document

Groupama Assurances Mutuelles announces the filing of its 2023 Universal Registration Document in the ESEF xHTML format (European Single Electronic Format) with the French stock exchange regulatory authority, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 30 April 2024.

The Universal Registration Document includes, among other items, Groupama Assurances Mutuelles’ Annual Financial Report as well as the corporate governance report as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Universal Registration Document in French is available for consultation by the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulation, and can be found as of today on Groupama’s website www.groupama.com , under the « Analysts/Financial-publications » section as well as on the AMF’s website (in the ESEF xHTML format only) ( www.amf-france.org ). The English version will be available on 15 May on Groupama’s website.

