CompTIA explores training tomorrow’s cybersecurity workforce with two sessions at 2024 RSA Conference in San Francisco

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensuring that organizations of all sizes have the skilled cybersecurity professionals they need to protect themselves from all manner of cyber threats is amongst the issues to be addressed by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, at this year’s RSA Conference in San Francisco.

The RSA Conference, the world’s largest gathering of cybersecurity professionals, will be held May 6-9 at the Moscone Center.

CompTIA’s first session, titled “Transforming How We Develop the Next-Gen Cyber Workforce,” will take place at 10:50 am on Thursday, May 9. Panelists for the 50-minute session include Camille Stewart Gloster, former deputy national cyber director for technology and ecosystem for the White House; Jennifer Mathis, vice president of career training at ACI Learning; Joel Rasmus, managing director at CERIAS Purdue University, and Seeyew Mo, assistant national cyber director for the Office of the National Cyber Director Executive Office of the President at the White House.

Ron Culler, vice president of cyber development programs at CompTIA, Will Moderate the Panel.

The panelists will explore innovative approaches to removing barriers, promoting inclusivity, and creating alternative paths to entry as the private and public sectors work to develop the next generation of cybersecurity workers. The goal is to show attendees how policy, academia, and industry can collaborate to upskill and foster new cybersecurity professionals.

The second CompTIA-led presentation, titled “Bridging the Talent Gap: How Certifications, Upskilling, and AI Can Help,” is scheduled for 12:30 pm Thursday, May 9.

This session will feature a one-on-one conversation between Keatron Evans, vice president of portfolio product strategy at Cengage Group, a global education technology company, and CompTIA’s Culler. The pair will discuss how organizations can leverage certifications along with examining the role AI will play in closing the cybersecurity talent gap.

RSA is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today.

Last year's event attracted over 26,000 attendees, including 600+ speakers, 400+ exhibitors, and more than 400 members of the media. Throughout the week, attendees networked on the expo floor and participated in keynote presentations, track sessions, tutorials, seminars, and special events.

Visit CompTIA at Booth 3112 on the Expo floor to learn more about new products coming in 2024 and to talk to cybersecurity training experts. CompTIA also is hosting a reception Tuesday, May 7, in the Moscone South Esplanade 156.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/