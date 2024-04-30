SPZI: Bloxcross and JP 3E Holdings to Launch Global Platform for Trade Finance

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloxcross, a leader in blockchain-based financial solutions, in partnership with JP 3E Holdings, Inc., (“JP3E”) formerly Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), a prominent global commodity trading firm, is excited to announce the launch of a new, comprehensive platform designed to revolutionize global trade finance. This innovative platform integrates artificial intelligence to streamline and enhance financial transactions across international borders.



The platform aims to transform the traditional landscape of trade finance by addressing common challenges such as transaction delays, currency exchange risks, and regulatory complexities. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, the platform will reduce costs and improve the speed of transactions, thus providing a competitive edge to international traders.

Innovative Features Set to Redefine Trade Finance

"Our new platform with JP3E represents a quantum leap in trade finance technology," said Diego Baez, CEO of Bloxcross. "With AIC, we’re not just speeding up transactions; we’re also ensuring they are more secure and cost-effective. This technology allows our clients to navigate fluctuating currency markets with unprecedented ease and precision."

The collaboration between Bloxcross and JP3E combines deep industry knowledge with innovative technological solutions, setting a new standard for global trade finance. Clients across various industries can look forward to a range of benefits, including enhanced liquidity management and minimized exposure to currency volatility.

Commitment to Driving Global Trade

"This platform is more than a technological advancement; it’s a tool for expanding businesses including LNG trading businesses around the globe," said John Park, CEO at JP3E. "We are committed to continuously improving and expanding its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the global market." Discover more about JP3E and their vision at https://www.jp3eholdings.com/.

Bloxcross and JP3E are dedicated to ensuring that businesses of all sizes have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in the competitive world of international trade. Bloxcross and JP3E are deepening their partnership to propel their growth to unprecedented heights.

About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) now JP 3E Holdings, Inc.(“JP3E”):

JP3E is a global leader in commodity trading, known for its innovative approach to optimizing trade processes and solutions across numerous sectors. With a commitment to sustainability and market leadership, JP3E continues to drive new trends and solutions in global commodity markets. Operating companies to supply the world with the vital needs of Eating, Energy, and Education (3E) which are essential needs for our everyday living and quality of life.

About Bloxcross

Bloxcross is at the forefront of financial technology, specializing in blockchain-based solutions for cross-border payments and trade finance. Dedicated to streamlining global financial transactions, Bloxcross provides secure, fast, and cost-effective services to clients worldwide. To learn more about their groundbreaking solutions visit www.blox.global.

