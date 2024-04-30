Global Anti-Venom Analysis Report 2024: A $1.95 Billion Market by 2032 Featuring BSV, Boehringer Ingelheim, Boston Scientific, CSL, Merck, Pfizer, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Venom Market Report by Type, Animal Type, End User, Region and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global anti-venom market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.95 Billion by 2032, with a projected CAGR of 6.46% between 2024 and 2032. The market was valued at US$ 1.11 Billion in 2023.



The growing prevalence of snake and other animal bites, such as fish stings, drives the anti-venom market. The global market for anti-venom is expected to grow due to increasing investment in developing new drugs and technological innovation in treating venomous bites.

The growing incidence of snakebites worldwide is another major factor contributing to market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 5.4 million people are bitten by snakes a year, resulting in a high demand for anti-venoms. However, the production of anti-venoms faces regulatory challenges in several countries.

United States Anti Venom Market



The anti venom market in the U.S. is expected to have significant growth due to the country's high occurrence of snake bites. The market's expansion is expected to be driven by announcements from considerable market players, such as the Fast Track designation granted by the US FDA to Ophirex's darapladib-methyl for the treatment of snakebite, and the approval received by Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc. for ANAVIP. ANAVIP is approved for managing adult and pediatric patients with pit viper envenomation in the United States of America, and these announcements are expected to contribute to the market's growth.



India Anti Venom Market



India is home to almost 275 species of snakes, out of which only 60 are venomous and considered medically relevant, with four having significant mortality and morbidity. These four venomous snakes are collectively called the 'Big Four.' Anti-venom is a biological product that detoxifies the poisoning of venomous bites. Venomous bites can result in various clinical conditions, and it is estimated that around 40,000-80,000 people die in Asia, mainly in India, from snakebites annually. Antivenom products have been developed to counter the poisonous effects of venomous bites, including vaccines and hyperimmune sera.

Antivenom Market Data and Statistics

The WHO has launched a strategy to prevent and control snakebite envenoming, a tropical disease affecting millions annually.

Snakebites are a significant issue worldwide. In Asia, about 2 million individuals suffer from snakebites each year, while in Africa, an estimated 435,000 to 580,000 people require treatment for snakebites annually.

India alone has 2.8 million snakebite cases, with 46,900 deaths every year.

A study from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) found that a snakebite treatment ward in a Bangladesh tertiary hospital experienced a 25% decrease in overall snakebite hospital admissions in 2020 compared to previous years.

Ten laboratories in Latin America, including Instituto Nacional de Salud and Instituto Butantan, have observed a decline in snake antivenom production in 2021.

According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), National Health Expenditures (NHE) in the US are projected to reach USD 6,192.5 Billion in 2028 with an average annual percent change of 5.2%.

The per capita expenditure is estimated to touch USD 17,611 by 2028, implying that this growth in NHE is expected to create lucrative business opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

CSL Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc.

Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited

Type - Global Anti-Venom Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

Polyvalent Anti-Venom

Monovalent Anti-Venom

Animal Type - Global Anti-Venom Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Wheat Snake

Scorpion

Spider

Others

End-User - Global Anti-Venom Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Wheat Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Country - Global Anti-Venom Market breakup of 25 Countries:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1ui3i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment