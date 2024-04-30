Asia-Pacific Wearable Patches Market Research Report 2024: A $5.3 Billion Market by 2031, Fueled by Healthcare, Fitness Tracking, and Remote Patient Monitoring

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Wearable Patches Market: Focus on Usage Type, Application, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific wearable patches market was valued at $2,268.6 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $5,300.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.19% between 2023 and 2031

In the APAC market, the growth of the wearable patches market is propelled by several key factors. These include the need for continuous monitoring of body vitals without hindering movement, the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and strokes, technological advancements, and the increasing elderly population.







The wearable patches market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expanding rapidly, owing to a variety of drivers. With the rising frequency of chronic diseases including diabetes, strokes, and cardiovascular ailments, there is a greater need for innovative healthcare solutions that allow for continuous monitoring of vital signs and enhance patient outcomes. Wearable patches provide a non-invasive and convenient way to monitor physiological indicators such as heart rate, blood glucose levels, and skin temperature while continuing with regular activities.



Furthermore, the APAC area is experiencing tremendous technological breakthroughs in wearable technology, such as downsizing, greater sensor accuracy, and wireless connectivity, which improve the functioning and usability of wearable patches. These technology advancements are accelerating acceptance across a wide range of applications, including healthcare, fitness tracking, and remote patient monitoring.



Furthermore, the region's aging population creates a substantial market opportunity for wearable patches, as older persons seek ways to manage chronic health concerns and maintain independence. Furthermore, government measures supporting digital healthcare solutions and incorporating wearable technology into healthcare systems are driving market expansion in APAC.



Overall, the APAC wearable patches market is expected to grow significantly, driven by a confluence of factors such as increased chronic disease prevalence, technology innovation, and favorable regulatory frameworks. This creates huge opportunity for enterprises to capitalize on the region's growing demand for wearable healthcare solutions.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The APAC wearable patches market has been extensively segmented on the basis of various categories, such as usage type, application, end user, and region. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Regulatory activities and partnerships accounted for the maximum number of key developments in the APAC Wearable Patches Market.



Competitive Strategy: The APAC wearable patches market has both established as well as emerging companies offering wearable patches across a range of usage types. Key players in the APAC wearable patches market that are analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of wearable patches.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1%





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



Research Methodology



1 Markets

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.3 Key Findings

1.1.4 Market Scenario

1.1.4.1 Realistic Growth Scenario

1.1.4.2 Optimistic Growth Scenario

1.1.4.3 Pessimistic Growth Scenario

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Key Trends

1.2.1.1 Seamless Connectivity among Devices

1.2.1.2 Use of Wearable Patches to Improve Patient Healthcare Outcomes with Machine Learning Algorithms

1.2.1.3 Increase in Adoption of Wearable Patches for Homecare Settings

1.2.2 Technology Landscape

1.2.3 Product Benchmarking

1.2.4 Wearable Patch Material

1.2.5 Patent Analysis

1.2.5.1 Patent Publication Growth Trend

1.2.5.2 Patent Analysis (by Country/Cluster)

1.3 Impact of COVID-19

1.3.1 Rise in the Adoption of Wearable Patches

1.3.2 Data Collection and Saving of Medical Records

1.3.3 Impact on Market Size

1.3.3.1 Pre-COVID-19 Phase

1.3.3.2 During COVID-19 Phase

1.3.3.3 Post-COVID-19 Phase



2 Asia-Pacific

2.1 Asia-Pacific

2.1.1 Key Finding and Opportunity Assessment

2.1.2 Regulatory Framework

2.1.3 Reimbursement Scenario

2.1.4 Market Dynamics

2.1.4.1 Impact Analysis

2.1.4.2 Business Drivers

2.1.4.3 Business Restraints

2.1.5 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wearable Patches Market (by Application)

2.1.5.2 Asia-Pacific Wearable Patches Market (by Usage Type)

2.1.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wearable Patches Market (by End User)

2.1.5.4 Asia-Pacific Wearable Patches Market (by Country)

2.1.5.4.1 Japan

2.1.5.4.2 China

2.1.5.4.3 India

2.1.5.4.4 South Korea

2.1.5.4.5 Australia and New Zealand

2.1.5.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Market-Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Regulatory and Legal Activities

3.1.2 New Offerings

3.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansions

3.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.5 Funding Activities

3.2 Company Profile

3.2.1 Established Companies

3.2.1.1 OMRON Corporation

3.2.1.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1.2 Role of OMRON Corporation in the Wearable Patches Market

3.2.1.1.3 Financials

3.2.1.1.4 Recent Developments

3.2.1.1.5 Analyst Perspective

