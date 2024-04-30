Global Organic Food Research Report 2024: A $532.72 Billion Market by 2032, Driven by Demand for Cholesterol-Free Organic Products Among Health-Conscious Consumers

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Food Market Report by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Region and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Organic Food Market was worth US$ 205.90 Billion in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.14% from 2024 to 2032. The global organic food market is estimated to reach a worth of US$ 532.72 Billion by 2032.



Organic food is gaining international recognition due to health and environmental consciousness. It is produced without synthetic insecticides, fertilizers, or GMOs, supplying perceived fitness benefits. Organic foods comply with farming guidelines emphasizing natural methods for soil health and biodiversity.

They prioritize environmental sustainability. This ends in products perceived as healthier and more eco-friendly than conventionally produced foods. Demand extends to meat, dairy, and processed ingredients. As consumers prioritize health and sustainability, the organic food market expands, reshaping the food enterprise.



Global Organic Food Market Trends



The growing recognition of the health advantages of ingesting organic products fuels the increase in the organic food market. Organic foods often have more beneficial nutrients, including antioxidants, than their conventionally grown counterparts. So, people with hypersensitive reactions to ingredients, chemicals, or preservatives may additionally discover that their signs and symptoms reduce or disappear when they consume the most effective organic food. The Pew Research survey states that 76% of adult respondents bought organic food for health concerns. Environmental issues (33%) and convenience (22%) have been the second and third most popular reasons for buying organic food.



The growing worries about the environmental effects of agricultural chemicals further fuel the organic food market. The World Health Organization reports that globally, around 422 million human beings have diabetes, with the majority living in low- and middle-income countries, and 1.5 Million deaths are attributed to diabetes yearly. Both the variety of cases and the prevalence of diabetes have gradually grown during the last few decades. The growing occurrence of persistent illnesses like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, coupled with a rise in infectious illnesses and healthcare expenses, prompts clients globally to prioritize healthy, high-quality food and beverages. This reflects an increasing focus on health and well-being.



Launching vegan, cholesterol-free, and gluten-free organic snacks appropriate for people with lactose intolerance and celiac sickness additionally drives an increase in the organic food market. For example, in 'Veganuary' 2023, Unilever's Ben & Jerry's unveiled the Oatmeal Dream Pie Non-Dairy, featuring Gluten-Free Oatmeal Cookies & Marshmallow Swirls. Their plant-based ice creams lessen the carbon footprint, as visible in Sweden, wherein the Big Pack family ice cream variety was remodeled with a plant-based (pea protein) alternative, resulting in a 37% lower carbon footprint than the original. The company pursues around 20% of its ice cream merchandise to be non-dairy by 2030.



Organic meat, poultry, and dairy might be crucial in the global organic food market



Organic meat, poultry, and dairy are pivotal in the global organic food market due to the increasing need for natural, sustainable, and ethically sourced animal products. These segments provide antibiotic - and hormone-free options, aligning with health and environmental concerns. The Vegetarian Butcher, Unilever's leading plant-primarily based meat brands, emphasizes 'sacrifice nothing' in its products crafted from soy and wheat. It has expanded to over fifty-five international locations, capitalizing on successful partnerships with quick-service eating places like Starbucks and Burger King.



United States has the potential to take the lead in the global organic food market



The United States could dominate the global organic food market. This is because of improved consumer demand for healthier, eco-friendly alternatives. According to the USDA, certified organic land for crops or livestock has surged from 1.8 Million acres in 2000 to 4.9 Million acres in 2021, with natural income making up three percent of US farm receipts. The US leads organic production and export, adhering to strict USDA organic standards. These rules, overseen by the National Organic Program, govern labeling organic foods. Certified natural products should meet these standards, ensuring compliance with US organic laws. Growing health focus and patron desire for organic food bolster America's dominance, strengthened by using robust infrastructure and distribution networks.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $205.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $532.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Danone S.A.

General Mills Inc.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kroger Company

United Natural Foods Inc.

Dole Food Company Inc.

Newman's Own

