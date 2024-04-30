FAREPORTAL HONORED AS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2024 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

New York, New York, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fareportal, the New York based organization behind leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the “Communications Department of the Year” category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards® on April 24th.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Fareportal was nominated in the Communications Department of the Year category.

The nomination centered around the strategy of cohesion employed by Fareportal’s Communications team. This integrated approach enables the service of customer inspiration, education, and entertainment, while also supporting company business objectives in articles published on the brand blogsites CheapOair Miles Away, OneTravel Going Places, and CheapOair.ca Getting There.

President of Fareportal Glenn Cusano comments, “Our teams strive to put our customers first in our communications efforts. Our blogsites provide readers with an entertaining way to get the travel information they are looking for. We’re very proud to be recognized in this way.”

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is New York-based travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books international and domestic flight, lodging, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.