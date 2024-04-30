Believe in Yourself: New Children’s Book UNDERSTANDING ME Fosters Confidence in Children with ADHD

Charleston, SC, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a Physician Assistant (PA) working in behavioral health, Jessica Botts has seen firsthand the impact of ADHD on families. Feeling called to help children and parents better understand the diagnosis of ADHD, Botts presents an insightful and creative new book in hopes of spreading ADHD awareness and health literacy. Imparting a powerful message to children with ADHD, the book offers encouragement and a sense of community. “I wrote this book to boost confidence in children with ADHD,” Botts says. “And while they may feel like they are different, I want them to know that they are enough and that they are not alone,” Botts says.

In “Understanding Me,” readers are introduced to Timmy, a fourth grader who is struggling in school. After a visit to the doctor’s office, Timmy learns he has ADHD and learns how to make positive changes surrounding his diagnosis.. After Timmy discovers there are other children in his class who share his diagnosis, his confidence soars and he is empowered to make better choices through the many suggestions given by his PA. As Timmy learns how to overcome the challenges of ADHD, he excels and feels proud of his “superpower” brain. Sharing medical expertise and guidance in a fun and effective way, Botts’ rhyming scheme keeps children entertained and engaged. “While the book does provide clinical knowledge, it does so in a way that is neither boring nor dense but rather informative, fun, and practical,” Botts says.

“Understanding Me” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Jessica Botts, MMS, PA-C is a practicing Physician Assistant and has practiced in the fields of family medicine, clinical research, and mental health. Growing up, she loved writing poetry but never understood the impact her writing would have until she was inspired to write a children’s book meant to champion the millions of children diagnosed with ADHD. In her free time, she loves drinking delicious coffee, traveling, and training in martial arts. She lives in Colorado with her husband Dalton and twin toddlers.

For more information on the author and her work, follow @bottsie_jessimari on Instagram.

