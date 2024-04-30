Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 30 April 2024
Corporate Announcement 16/2024
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 15 April 2024.
NAV per share in USD: 2485.89
NAV per share in EUR: 2332.86
The performance during the first half of April is 0.48% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 2.00% in USD.
Assets under management (AUM) was 362.6 million USD.
The NAV per share in EUR, 2332.86, is calculated as the USD NAV divided by the EUR/USD exchange rate as of 15 April 2024 which was 1.0656.
To calculate the present EUR NAV, divide the most recent USD NAV with the current EUR/USD exchange rate.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27
