Global Bitumen Market Set to Reach US$ 115 Billion by 2031, Driven by Increasing Infrastructure Development

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bitumen Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bitumen market is anticipated to experience remarkable growth, with estimations pointing towards a value of US$ 115 billion by 2031 from its US$ 76 billion standing in 2024. This significant upsurge corresponds to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 6% during the forecast period. Heightened road construction activities and infrastructure upgrades across the globe have been identified as key drivers accelerating the demand for bitumen—an essential material used extensively in paving, roofing, and waterproofing solutions.



Elemental Waterproofing and Industrial Applications Propel Adoption



Bitumen’s exceptional adhesive qualities have rendered it indispensable in waterproofing applications for residential and commercial buildings. The demand for such applications is further supported by the expansion of bitumen's role as a chemical additive, owing to its efficacy in enhancing the performance of paints and coatings.



Customized Product Evolution to Meet Regional Needs



Market players are strategically focusing on the development of specialized bitumen product grades to adapt to the peculiarities of various applications and environmental conditions. This initiative is set to improve market penetration as manufacturers seek to fulfil the diverse demands of end-users by providing region-specific and application-centric solutions.



Diverse Regional Market Dynamics



The comprehensive analysis of the global bitumen market reveals varying growth dynamics across different regions: - North America's construction sector is fueling the market growth in the region. - East Asia is experiencing a boom in demand in line with its road construction and waterproofing needs. - Europe maintains a steady trajectory, supported by investments in construction and infrastructure projects.



Competitive Landscape Shows Major Industry Participants



The bitumen market is characterized by the active participation of key players such as Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sinopec, and TOTAL S.A., among others. These enterprises are instrumental in shaping the market through strategic developments and collaboration efforts.



Market Poised for Expansion Across Varied Segments



The market's growth is further segmented into various grades and end uses, focusing on products such as paving and hard grades, oxidized/blown grades, bitumen emulsion, and Polymer Modified Binders (PMBs). This segmentation indicates significant growth prospects in the road surfacing sector, waterproofing, and other areas such as insulation and sealing solutions. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, as well as the Middle East and Africa, presenting a holistic view of the bitumen market's future.



Conclusion



The global bitumen market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with a multitude of factors contributing to its expansion. The industry is embracing evolution through product innovation and regional market insights, amid a landscape of rising demand for construction and infrastructure development. Looking ahead, the bitumen market's resilience and adaptability are set to herald a new era of growth and possibilities.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sinopec

CNOOC Limited

China National Petroleum Corporation

TOTAL S.A

PJSC Rosneft Oil Company

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Petro Tar Co.

Kimya Refinery Group

Wellbank Global PTE Ltd

The Bahrain Petroleum Company B.S.C.

Isfahan Bitumen Production Co.

Muscat International Bitumen LLC

Saudi Bitumen Industries Co. Ltd.

BNB Bitumen Private Limited

Rhine Middle East LLC

Regional Petroleum Products Corporation

MERCO

Iran Bitumen Co.

Total Oil India Pvt Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tzrpe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.