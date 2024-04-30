BioP2P’s Matt Gardner to Speak at SynBioBeta Global Synthetic Biology Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Gardner, Board President of the California Biomanufacturing Center and Chair of the BioProcess to Product Network (BioP2P), is scheduled to speak at the 2024 SynBioBeta Global Biology Conference. Gardner's Lightning Talk titled “Seeing Alternative Investors as Growth Partners” will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, on the main stage at the San Jose Convention Center. He will discuss the BioP2P Network's efforts to expedite the transition of biomanufacturers from pilot to commercial scale manufacturing.



“Biomanufacturing has the potential to revolutionize production methods and tackle global challenges such as resource limitations, climate change, and sustainability,” Gardner stated. “However, the lack of adequate biomanufacturing facilities that allow companies to scale up processes and move into commercial production remains a significant obstacle. Addressing this issue will hasten the transformation.”

A key focus of the BioP2P Network has been the development of the BioP2P directory, an online resource available at no cost, aimed at assisting companies in locating facilities with available biomanufacturing capacity in the United States. The BioP2P directory

(https://biomanufacturing.net/directory/) serves as a platform for connecting non-biomedical technology developers with providers offering manufacturing capacity to aid them in scaling toward commercial production.

As part of the SynBioBeta conference, the BioP2P Network will sponsor a Lightning Talk on the Main Stage, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage with organization staff and learn more about the BioP2P directory. Representatives of facilities equipped for scale-up operations are encouraged to visit Booth #124 to undergo required interviews for inclusion in the database at no charge.

Currently, the directory contains detailed information on 78 biomanufacturing sites with toll capacity. In a recent survey of BioP2P users, 97 percent rated the directory as good or better than other resources, with one in six users proceeding to contact a facility listed in the directory.

Praise for the BioP2P directory includes one respondent noting it as "more detailed and useful than other resources," while another commended its "quality of information, up-to-dateness, and the confidence that the information is comprehensive."

The BioP2P Network remains committed to furnishing high-quality, verified information at no cost in support of companies scaling up production.

About the BioP2P Network:

The BioProcess to Product Network (BioP2P) is a nationwide initiative of the California Biomanufacturing Center, supported by Schmidt Sciences. The California Biomanufacturing Center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to industry development, workforce training, and support. Its mission includes identifying capacity and assisting biomanufacturers in expediting the process of expanding biomanufacturing from pilot to commercial scale. For more information, visit www.biomanufacturing.net.