REXEL ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF APRIL 30, 2024

Rexel’s Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held today in Paris under the Chairmanship of Agnès Touraine, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors. All resolutions were approved by the shareholders. The results of the votes and the audio webcast are available on the Company's website: www.rexel.com (section: Investor/Event/ Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2024).

Payout of 1.20 euros per share

The Shareholders’ Meeting approved the distribution of an amount of 1.20 euros per share (in line with the payout policy of at least 40% of recurring net income), from net profit. The ex-dividend date for this distribution on the regulated market of Euronext Paris is May 15, 2024. The payment date will be May 17, 2024.

Compensation of the Chair of the Board of Directors, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer



All the resolutions relating to the compensation of the Chair of the Board of Directors, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were approved.

Financial authorizations

All the financial delegations and authorizations whose adoption or renewal was submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting were approved.

Appointment and renewal of Directors’ terms of office

The Shareholders approved the appointment as independent directors of Eric Labaye replacing François Henrot, who resigned, and Catherine Vandenborre, as well as the renewal of Brigitte Cantaloube’s term of office for a period of four years.

Composition of the Board of Directors and the committees

Following the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors took note of the renewal of the terms of office of Antoine Hermelin and Toni Killebrew as Directors representing the employees.

The Board of Directors has also updated its internal regulations to take account of the shared missions relating to sustainability between the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee and the Audit and Risks Committee.

Following the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors is made up of 12 Directors. Excluding the Directors representing the employees, the Board includes five women, i.e. 50% of Board members and 80% of independent members.

The new committee membership is as follows:

Nomination, Governance and Corporate social responsibility Committee Compensation Committee Audit and Risks Committee Barbara Dalibard Brigitte Cantaloube François Auque Marcus Alexanderson Steven Borges Marcus Alexanderson Brigitte Cantaloube Barbara Dalibard Eric Labaye Toni Killebrew Antoine Hermelin Maria Richter Maria Richter Agnès Touraine Agnès Touraine Agnès Touraine Catherine Vandenborre

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 19 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.2 billion in 2023.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

