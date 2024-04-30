Changes in the management board of Northern Horizon Capital AS

Northern Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, hereby informs of changes in the management board.

Edvinas Karbauskas, a member of the management board of Northern Horizon Capital AS and co-fund manager of Baltic Horizon Fund since 3 January 2023, will resign from the management board, with his last date of office being 22 June 2024. He has been working in Northern Horizon Group since 2018.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Edvinas for his contribution to Northern Horizon Capital group. In his various roles with the company, Edvinas has demonstrated an exceptional financial knowledge and a deep understanding of our sector coupled with a commitment to continuous improvement. Edvinas has contributed to shaping Baltic Horizon Fund’s strategic ambitions for the future, and I would like to express my sincere appreciation for his dedication”, comments Tarmo Karotam, fund manager of Baltic Horizon Fund.

“After an extraordinary journey with Northern Horizon, I have decided to transition from my role on the management board. Throughout my time at Northern Horizon, I have been privileged to contribute to remarkable milestones, negotiate impactful deals, and experience an unparalleled sense of team spirit. I am profoundly grateful to my colleagues and partners whose dedication has been instrumental in our shared successes. I have complete confidence in Northern Horizon's ability to create long-term prosperity, knowing it will be guided by its dedicated real estate professionals”, comments Edvinas Karbauskas.

Starting from 23 June 2024, the management board of Northern Horizon Capital AS will be as follows: Tarmo Karotam (the Chairman of the Board) and Aušra Stankevičienė. The management board of Northern Horizon Capital AS shall continue with two members and consider the need for additional appointees for the future. Tarmo Karotam will remain as the fund manager of Baltic Horizon Fund.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution: Nasdaq, GlobeNewswire, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.