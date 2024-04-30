Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from April 24 to April 26, 2024

Regulated Information







Issy-les-Moulineaux, April 30, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM APRIL 24 TO APRIL 26, 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 24/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 7,893 79.8681 XPAR 24/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 4,901 79.8869 CEUX 24/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 664 79.8020 TQEX 24/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 842 79.8859 AQEU 25/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 14,019 79.4025 XPAR 25/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 13,600 79.3008 CEUX 25/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,164 79.3197 TQEX 25/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,589 79.3699 AQEU 26/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 21,213 78.4550 XPAR 26/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 22,521 78.5678 CEUX 26/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,363 78.6786 TQEX 26/04/2024 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,807 78.7236 AQEU Total 96,576 79.0007

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide



45 countries

80 million consumers served daily

11.4 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at April 18, 2024)

