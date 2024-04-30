Zacks Investment Research and FinFolio Announce Alliance

Chicago, IL, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacks Investment Research, the second largest provider of independent equity research, and FinFolio, a leading solution for investment management and trading software, today announced a partnership that will allow wealth managers to export security lists per account in a format used by Zacks.

Instead of typing in securities, FinFolio will allow the user to quickly move the data in a series of steps to synchronize data across systems, streamlining workflows and operations. Previously this movement of data would require manual data entry. This new process ensures accuracy across the systems and is available with the latest release of FinFolio.

“I am delighted to integrate with Zacks Investment Research,” said Matt Abar, CEO of FinFolio. “They are a leader in equity research and FinFolio users now have an easy means of synching their portfolio data and quickly building out their portfolios in Zacks without cumbersome data entry.”

“Zacks Advisor Tools with FinFolio seamlessly combines Zacks’ extensive research, analytical capabilities, and reporting features with FinFolio’s comprehensive client holdings and performance data,” Adam Cohen, Vice President of Zacks Professional Services added. “Not only does this integration streamline the portfolio analysis workflow - from monitoring to rebalancing to client presentations - it enhances decision-making processes and improves communication with advisor’s clients.”

ABOUT ZACKS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Zacks Professional Services is a business unit of Zacks Investment Research - the second largest provider of independent Equity Research in the US. Zacks award-winning research has been used by thousands of investment advisors and individual investors for over 20 years. For more information about the Advisor Tools platform and Zacks Professional Services, please email advisortools@zacks.com or get a free demo at advisortools.zacks.com

ABOUT FINFOLIO

FinFolio makes wealth management simple! FinFolio offers an investment management software platform for financial professionals. The company has embraced an expanded definition of portfolio management which includes trading, rebalancing, billing, reporting, client portal, a REST API, and other elements of a financial advisor's back office. FinFolio's clients include investment advisors, financial planners, and other wealth managers. For more information visit https://www.finfolio.com.







