Great Plains Communications Offers Support to Communities and Customers Impacted by Tornado and Storm Damage

Blair, Nebraska, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Nebraska headquartered provider of internet services to homes and businesses within the Midwest and beyond will be offering discounted or no-cost services to those impacted by the past weekend storms and tornados in Nebraska.

While the GPC network remained intact and performed well during the tornados and severe storms that tore through areas of the state, some customers experienced service interruptions, mostly due to power outages which are still ongoing in some areas.

“We are happy to report that the GPC network performed well in the face of these devastating weather incidents due to its robust nature and failover capabilities and the efforts of our diligent employees” said Tony Thakur, Chief Technology Officer. “We will continue to work with our utility company partners and monitor our network closely as they restore power to the areas of impact.”

In addition to keeping services connected, Great Plains Communications will provide billing assistance to residential and business customers experiencing hardship due to storm damage with a reduced rate option for 90 days for those who have experienced significant damage and a full account freeze for those unable to utilize their homes and businesses as they work to rebuild. Customers are encouraged to contact the GPC Customer Response Center for full details at 888.343.8014.

Todd Foje, CEO commented, “Our employees, customers and communities impacted by the recent events are in our hearts and minds right now. We want to do what we can to help ease the burden in some way. While we know those affected have a long way to go, the company is committed to helping support the families, businesses and communities hit so hard this past weekend.”

In addition to billing relief, GPC will be collecting items to support storm victims at the headquarters building located at 1635 Front Street in Blair, NE through noon on Friday, May 3. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed internet, Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, SD WAN, video and hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 18,000+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.