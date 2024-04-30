Patriot Mobile Flies Pro-Israel Sky Banners Nationwide

Grapevine, TX, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, last week participated in flying a sky banner from an airplane over Columbia University that read, “God Bless Israel” after pro-Hamas protests broke out on campus.

This week, Patriot Mobile is co-sponsoring more pro-Israel banners that will be flying over the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), and the University of Southern California (USC). This project is continuing across the country with sky banners over the University of Texas in Austin (UT), the Texas Capital in Austin, Harvard University and Boston College.

“We want to encourage our Jewish students to let them know that Christians across this country support them and that we stand with Israel,” said Glenn Story, Patriot Mobile CEO. “Antisemitism has no place in America, and we stand against this hate.”

Patriot Mobile has a long record of supporting Israel. After the October 7, 2023, barbaric terrorist attacks, Patriot Mobile co-sponsored the October 15th “Texas Stands with Israel” event in Irving, Texas; the November 5th “Fort Worth Stands with Israel March and Prayer Rally”; and is co-sponsoring the upcoming May 5th “Stand Up for Israel, for Jewish Students, and Against Antisemitism Rally Against Hate” in Dallas, Texas.

In November, Patriot Mobile executives were invited to the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC to witness a 45-minute uncut video of the horrific October 7, 2023, attacks. November 16th, Patriot Mobile released an official corporate statement in support of Israel. That video was shared worldwide by The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

“We categorically denounce the hate and violence that is being allowed on campuses across America,” said Leigh Wambsganss, Chief Communications Officer at Patriot Mobile. “These protestors seek to intimidate, not communicate, or even debate. Patriot Mobile is so committed to Freedom of Religion and Freedom of Speech that the First Amendment is one of our four pillars. Blocking Jewish students access, taking over campus buildings and physical violence is not free speech.”

To join this effort, see www.jewishlivesmatter.us.

