Press Release: Annual General Meeting of April 30, 2024

Annual General Meeting of April 30, 2024

Approval of the financial statements for the fiscal year 2023

Distribution of a cash dividend of €3.76 per share, with payment as of May 15, 2024

Board composition: renewal of two Directors and appointment of three new Independent Directors





Paris, April 30, 2024. The Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting of Sanofi was held on April 30, 2024, under the chairmanship of Frédéric Oudéa. All resolutions submitted to the vote were adopted by the shareholders.

The General Meeting approved the individual Company and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2023 and decided on the distribution of an ordinary annual dividend of €3.76 per share. The payment of the dividend will be made on May 15, 2024.

The General Meeting also renewed Rachel Duan and Lise Kingo as Directors, and approved the appointment of Clotilde Delbos, Anne-Françoise Nesmes and John Sundy, all being qualified as independent Directors.

On the proposal of the Appointments, Governance and CSR Committee, the Board of Directors has appointed Clotilde Delbos as member of the Audit and Compensation Committees, Anne-Françoise Nesmes as member of the Audit Committee and John Sundy as member of the Scientific Committee. Antoine Yver becomes Chair of the Scientific Committee and a member of the Strategy Review Committee.

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors is temporarily composed of 17 Directors, including two directors representing employees. It has an independence rate of 80% and a gender diversity rate of 47%. It also has 8 directors of foreign nationality, i.e. a rate of 47 %.

The voting results and the videocast of the Annual General Meeting are available here.

