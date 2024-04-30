Zinc Chloride Market Size to Worth USD 0.58 Bn by 2033| Increasing Demand from Cosmetics Sector

Newark, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 0.31 Billion zinc chloride market will reach USD 0.58 Billion by 2033. Favorable government initiatives to promote green energy may fuel the growth of the Zinc Chloride Market. Government initiatives aimed at promoting green energy frequently involve providing incentives and subsidies to encourage the growth and utilization of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. Zinc chloride batteries, notably zinc-air batteries, emerge as a compelling energy storage option for these renewable energy systems. These batteries effectively capture surplus energy generated during peak production periods and discharge it during times of reduced production or heightened demand, thereby bolstering the stability and dependability of renewable energy grids.



Key Insight of the Zinc Chloride Market



Zinc Chloride Market Size Application (Water Treatment, Catalyst, and Others), End-User (Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Textile, Metallurgy, and Others), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033



APAC emerged as the largest global Zinc Chloride market, accounting for 50% of the total market. Further, it is expected to be the fastest-growing in the region, owing to the rapidly growing textile and automotive industry in the region. Countries such as India and China are the textile and automotive industry hubs across the globe which has led to an increase in the Zinc Chloride Market in the long run.



Catalyst has dominated the market accounting for 46% of the total market. Additionally, it is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market, owing to rising investments in the R&D of new applications in the global market. Further, rising product launches and innovations in the technology of the catalyst segment promoting the growth of Zinc Chloride in the global market have boosted the growth of the Zinc Chloride Market.



The textile segment has dominated the Zinc Chloride market. Thereby acquiring 34% in the year 2023. Owing to the rapidly growing use of Zinc Chloride in the textile segment market (especially for fabric refreshers). The chemicals segment happens to be the fastest-growing segment within the market. Owing to the increasing use of Zinc Chloride for making various chemical products, and other cleaning agents in the global market.



Latest Development:



• In March 2021, CoastalZinc Zinc Chloride successfully underwent registration within the EU REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals) framework. REACH, a regulatory system implemented by the European Union was designed to bolster the safeguarding of human health and the environment by managing potential risks linked with chemicals. This all-encompassing initiative also aimed to boost the EU chemicals industry's competitiveness while promoting the adoption of alternative hazard assessment methods to reduce reliance on animal testing



• In March 2021, Unilever, a leading name in the personal care products industry, introduced a toothpaste incorporating zinc salt. This innovative product promises to reduce blood pressure and enhance nitrate-reductase activity. Thereby enhancing the market share in the global market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Increasing Demand from the Cosmetics Sector



Zinc chloride has garnered significant traction within the cosmetics sector owing to its advantageous characteristics and broad utility. Renowned for its potent astringent and antiseptic attributes, this chemical is a valuable constituent in skincare formulations. Its capabilities extend to pore-tightening, oil reduction, and acne breakout management. Additionally, zinc chloride's antimicrobial qualities contribute to safeguarding skin integrity by thwarting infections and fostering overall skin wellness.



Restraint: Volatility in the prices of raw materials



Fluctuations in the prices of vital raw materials necessary for zinc chloride production, such as zinc metal and chlorine gas, directly impact overall production costs. Swift and unpredictable price changes can disrupt production planning and budgeting, increasing manufacturers' operational expenses.



Opportunity: Favorable government initiatives to promote green energy



Challenge: Growing adverse impacts of zinc chloride in the body



Growing adverse effects of zinc chloride exposure on human health, such as respiratory irritation, skin sensitization, and gastrointestinal disturbances, raises concerns among consumers and regulatory authorities. This can lead to stricter regulations and restrictions on the use of zinc chloride in various applications, thereby limiting market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the Zinc Chloride market are:



• American Elements

• Flaurea Chemicals

• Global Chemical Co Ltd

• Lipmes

• Shanxi Wencheng Chemical Co Ltd

• Tianjin Nanping Chemical Co Ltd

• TIB Chemicals AG

• Vijaychem Industries

• Weifang Dongfangsheng Chemical Co Ltd

• Zaclon LLC



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



• Water Treatment

• Catalyst

• Others



By End-User:



• Chemicals

• Oil and Gas

• Textile

• Metallurgy

• Others



About the report:



The global Zinc Chloride market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



