Kendall Bonner Named Vice President of Industry Relations at eXp Realty

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is proud to announce the appointment of Tampa eXp Realty agent and team leader Kendall Bonner as Vice President of Industry Relations. She will be responsible for developing and fortifying strategic partnerships within the real estate sector.



Bonner, a seasoned real estate professional, attorney, and influential voice in the industry, will step away from her team's day-to-day operations to take on this vital role.

With more than a decade of industry experience, Kendall will focus on guiding eXp Realty agents through the significant shifts currently shaping the real estate industry, particularly in light of the recent NAR settlement. Her efforts will center on advocating for the interests of the eXp Realty community, ensuring that eXp remains at the forefront of industry advocacy and partnership development.

"Kendall's deep industry knowledge and commitment to excellence are exactly what we need at a time of major industry transformation," said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. "Her perspective as a leader and innovator will be invaluable in strengthening our relationships within the real estate community and enhancing our platform for agents."

Before joining eXp Realty, Bonner was the team leader of The Kendall Bonner Team, known for their commitment to providing exceptional real estate services in the Tampa Bay area. Her team joined eXp in March 2023, propelled by her desire to coach and support underserved and new agents in the industry. As a licensed attorney since 2003, and a motivational speaker, Bonner has been a prominent figure in real estate marketing, technology, and social media.

"I am excited to take on this new challenge and to contribute more broadly to the evolution of our industry," said Bonner. "This role offers a unique opportunity to influence how real estate professionals adapt to and lead through industry changes. I am committed to ensuring that our eXp Realty community is empowered to excel during these dynamic times."

Bonner has received multiple accolades for her work, including being named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker multiple times. She is also a prolific author and respected authority on various facets of real estate.

