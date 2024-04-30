Postal Realty to Participate in the BMO Annual Real Estate Conference

CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,900 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Garber, President, and Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the BMO Annual Real Estate Conference at the InterContinental Barclay New York on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The Company will host meetings with the investment community during the conference.

The Company will also participate in investor meetings through the Janney Montgomery Scott Virtual Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,900 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations

Email: Investorrelations@postalrealtytrust.com

Phone: (516) 232-8900