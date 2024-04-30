Resolutions from the annual shareholders’ meeting 2024

Today an ordinary shareholders’ meeting was conducted. The following resolutions were made:

•  Approval of the audited Annual Report for 2023

•  Approval of distribution of profit with payment of an ordinary dividend of DKK 2.00 or EUR 0.27 per A/B share of DKK 2 for the last four months (September 1 - December 31) of 2023. Legacy Novozymes shareholders will then have received a total pay-out of the 2023 adjusted net profit of DKK 6.20 per share, which equals an increase of 3% compared with 2022.

•  Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2023

•  Approval of the remuneration of members of the Board of Directors

•  Re-election of Cornelis (Cees) de Jong as Chair and Jesper Brandgaard as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors

•  Re-election of Heine Dalsgaard, Sharon James, Kasim Kutay, Lise Kaae, Kevin Lane, Morten Sommer and Kim Stratton as members of the Board of Directors

•  Election of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s auditors in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting

•  Approval to renew authorizations to the Board of Directors to implement capital increases

•  Approval to renew the authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares

•  Approval of authorization to the Board of Directors to distribute extraordinary dividends

•  Approval of amendments to the Articles of Association

•  Approval of amendments to the Remuneration Policy



Following the annual shareholders’ meeting, the Board of Directors consists of the following members:

•  Cornelis (Cees) de Jong, Chair

•  Jesper Brandgaard, Vice Chair

•  Heine Dalsgaard

•  Sharon James

•  Kasim Kutay

•  Lise Kaae

•  Kevin Lane

•  Morten Sommer

•  Kim Stratton



Employee representatives:

•  Anne Breum

•  Anders Hentze Knudsen

•  Preben Nielsen

•  Jens Øbro

•  Karen Louise Lauesen, observer

•  Kim Ib Sørensen, observer



For further information on members of the Board of Directors, please go to www.novonesis.com		  

