Quadient S.A.: Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Bagneux, 30 April 2024,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document, in xHTML format, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers or “AMF”), on 29 April 2024, under the reference number D.24-0365.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

The Annual Financial Report, comprising the parent company financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the management report and the related statutory auditors’ reports;

The report on corporate governance;

The non-financial performance statement;

The information related to fees paid to the statutory auditors;

The required information in relation to the share repurchase program.

Quadient’s 2023 Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations. It can be consulted and downloaded under the heading “Investors / Regulated information” on the Group’s Investor Relations website ( https://invest.quadient.com/en/ ) as well as on the AMF’s website ( www.amf-france.org ).

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en/ .

