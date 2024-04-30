Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (22 to 26 April 2024)

30 April 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 22 to 26 April 2024

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Apr-24 FR0000073298 15 700 62,0830 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Apr-24 FR0000073298 8 450 62,0798 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Apr-24 FR0000073298 1 050 61,9792 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Apr-24 FR0000073298 1 700 62,0711 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Apr-24 FR0000073298 14 209 62,7890 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Apr-24 FR0000073298 8 274 62,7955 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Apr-24 FR0000073298 1 090 62,7706 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Apr-24 FR0000073298 1 575 62,7666 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Apr-24 FR0000073298 12 175 63,5136 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Apr-24 FR0000073298 8 465 63,4549 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Apr-24 FR0000073298 1 092 63,4719 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Apr-24 FR0000073298 1 569 63,4460 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Apr-24 FR0000073298 11 429 62,7829 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Apr-24 FR0000073298 9 429 62,7324 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Apr-24 FR0000073298 1 150 62,7768 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Apr-24 FR0000073298 1 700 62,7946 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Apr-24 FR0000073298 10 722 63,3765 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Apr-24 FR0000073298 5 212 63,3114 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Apr-24 FR0000073298 500 62,9078 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Apr-24 FR0000073298 1 000 62,9347 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment