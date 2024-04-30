Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (22 to 26 April 2024)

30 April 2024
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 22 to 26 April 2024
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|15 700
|62,0830
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|8 450
|62,0798
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|1 050
|61,9792
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|1 700
|62,0711
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|14 209
|62,7890
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|8 274
|62,7955
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|1 090
|62,7706
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|1 575
|62,7666
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|12 175
|63,5136
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|8 465
|63,4549
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|1 092
|63,4719
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|1 569
|63,4460
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|11 429
|62,7829
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|9 429
|62,7324
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|1 150
|62,7768
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|1 700
|62,7946
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|10 722
|63,3765
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|5 212
|63,3114
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|500
|62,9078
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Apr-24
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|62,9347
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment