Green Builder Media’s New COGNITION Carbon Offsets Marketplace Is Powered by CNaught

Lake City, Colo., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Green Builder Media is proud to launch the COGNITION Carbon Offsets Marketplace. The platform will streamline access to carbon offsets to mitigate the impact of the built environment. This building industry-specific carbon solution is powered by CNaught, the leading provider of science-backed portfolios of high-integrity carbon credits.

By leveraging CNaught’s expertise in designing carbon credit portfolios to maximize impact and minimize risk, those who have relied on Green Builder Media’s expertise in the sustainable building industry can now purchase CNaught carbon credits directly through the COGNITION Carbon Offsets Marketplace.

The built environment generates nearly 50% of annual global CO2 emissions. For homes and buildings to reach net-zero, strategies are necessary to mitigate the impact of structures both during and after construction. Reduction efforts alone can’t achieve carbon neutrality in homes and buildings, and embodied and operational carbon emissions will inevitably remain. A key component to reaching carbon neutrality is leveraging carbon credits to offset remaining carbon emissions.

Carbon credits enable builders, developers, manufacturers, energy firms, and other stakeholders to offset their environmental footprint while they work to continue to incorporate and improve decarbonization and other sustainability strategies in every layer of their operations.

“Since our inception 19 years ago, Green Builder Media has engaged in every possible activity we could think of to enhance the sustainability of the built environment,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “We’ve worked with builders, architects, developers, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, lenders, municipalities, utilities, and homeowners to increase awareness about how we can decarbonize homes and buildings.”

With CNaught’s carbon credits, those in the built environment industry can trust their purchases have real impact. With diversified portfolio options built with multiple carbon projects across each of four Oxford categories of carbon removal and reduction, purchasers can ensure they are mitigating risk and maximizing their climate impact.

“Decarbonizing isn’t happening fast enough in the built environment,” says Mark Chen, Cofounder and CEO of CNaught. “CNaught offers builders a path to carbon neutrality, right now, in just a few clicks. Using the COGNITION Carbon Credit Marketplace, companies can purchase a science-backed portfolio of trustworthy carbon credits to address embodied and operational carbon. We’re excited to partner with Green Builder Media to bring builders a carbon credit strategy previously accessible to only the most sophisticated buyers.”

Learn more about the COGNITION Carbon Offsets Marketplace here.

About Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

About CNaught is building the easiest way for companies to drive real climate impact with high-integrity carbon credit portfolios. It is far too hard to be a buyer of carbon credits today, and CNaught makes it easy by transparently building diversified portfolios of credits that are actually likely to represent one tonne of carbon. CNaught develops the strategy, conducts project level diligence, assembles and retires portfolios, and helps customers take credit for their efforts. By making it easy to access reliable climate impact, CNaught is empowering companies across the homebuilding, transportation, retail and other sectors to achieve their climate goals faster.







