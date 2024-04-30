Tarkett: Marie Deconinck appointed member of Tarkett Supervisory Board

Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announces the appointment of Marie Deconinck as new member of the Supervisory Board, replacing her father Didier Deconinck whose departure had been anticipated and was confirmed at the Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2024.





“We are delighted to welcome Marie as a new member of the Supervisory Board. As Tarkett continues its long-term plan to create sustainable value, I am confident that Marie will actively contribute to the company’s ambition. I would like to thank Didier for his invaluable contribution to the Board's work over the years, " said Eric La Bonnardière, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



Marie Deconinck, 38, a French and Canadian national, began her career in 2011 as CSR Manager for the microfinance group Baobab before taking over as Managing Director of DDA investment company. She joined Tarkett France sales network in 2020 as Product Category Marketing Manager, before moving to Tarkett EMEA & LATAM Division as Product Development Manager. Today, she is in charge of strategic product innovation projects linked to Tarkett’s sustainability

objectives.



Marie Deconinck holds a master’s degree in international relations from Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne University and an MBA from business school HEC Paris (specializing in Innovation).

Julien Deconinck has been appointed Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board, replacing Didier Deconinck in this role. Tarkett’s Supervisory Board remains composed of 13 members, including 3 independent members, 2 employee representatives and 2 observers. 56% of the members are now women.



