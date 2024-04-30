AspireHR Launches ‘DiamondOps AMS’ for Increased Customer Value Through Innovative HR Technology Support Offering

Dallas, TX, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AspireHR, an SAP SuccessFactors Gold Partner and Workforce Software Preferred Partner for Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, today announced the launch of AspireHR DiamondOps AMS, its comprehensive HCM application management service (AMS) that leverages its proprietary operational accelerators and specialized support organization with deep industry and technical expertise. AspireHR’s new HCM support offering is designed to simplify the ongoing management of its customers’ SAP SuccessFactors and Workforce Software technologies for improved employee/HR experience at lower long-term costs.

AspireHR’s DiamondOps AMS includes a US-based service-desk currently supporting over 10,000 employees for each of the SAP SuccessFactors and Workforce Software solutions across the U.S. and Canada. Core HR, Talent, Payroll, Time, Benefits and other specialized HR systems in SAP SuccessFactors are all supported through AspireHR’s DiamondOps AMS. With 25 years of experience as an SAP Gold Partner, AspireHR brings a full suite of operational and application capabilities for higher performance and lower cost than what many of our clients could have achieved through traditional in-house support and it’s far more specialized in HR than many of the large global AMS providers. For additional value, AspireHR also provides flexible on-demand application enhancement services (“Flex Support”) for SAP SuccessFactors and Workforce Software HCM solutions as its clients’ business needs evolve. AspireHR DiamondOps AMS collectively works together with clients to enable improved quality of service at a lower cost and reduced risk long-term.



AspireHR’s Vice President of Managed Services, Allison Shelton, shared: “SAP SuccessFactors and Workforce Software are cloud solutions that require an HRIS team skilled in SaaS application management that can support the HR community in the management and evolution of these products. AspireHR provides onshore highly specialized and personalized support for the HR community. We partner with each of our clients to ensure their employees and HR teams are empowered to thrive with high-performing technology and support services.”





Kevin Chase, AspireHR’s CEO added “I’m excited about AspireHR’s ability to provide our clients with white-glove quality long-term scalable and personalized support that empowers the HR organization at a price point that is business smart. Our new DiamondOps offering reduces business risk, improves employee satisfaction and works in partnership with the HR and IT organizations to put our clients’ employees first.”

DiamondOps Key Features

US-Based Service Desk and Application Support Team: Currently supporting over 10,000 employees across the U.S. and Canada, our certified HCM professionals have deep expertise in SAP SuccessFactors and Workforce Software SaaS solutions.

Our commitment to disciplined process adherence. New Feature Release Support: Our architects and consultants review SAP bi-annual release details to ensure full understanding of the impacts to your system to ensure changes are tested proactively for new features, ensuring seamless enablement of future SAP and WFS capabilities.





DiamondOps Key Benefits:

Reduced Risk: Benefit from our specialization and experience by getting it right the first time. Your HCM systems are too important to trust in the hands of less experienced support. Experience Matters!

Other Managed Service Offerings Available to Bundle with DiamondOps





Flex Support for Enhancements - Application development that can flex up and down as your business needs evolve for cost effective and certified SAP SuccessFactors and Workforce Software HR Technology development capabilities.

To learn more about AspireHR's DiamondOps and other post-implementation services, please visit www.aspirehr.com or reach out to contactus@aspirehr.com

About AspireHR

AspireHR, an esteemed SAP Gold Partner with SAP Recognized Expertise, stands as one of the leading firms in North America for Human Capital Management (HCM) implementation, software, and managed services. With over 25 years of experience, serving over 300 corporate clients across 40 industries and 193 countries, we have successfully delivered over 700 HR implementations for SAP Success Factors and Workforce Software. AspireHR has developed a reputation for aligning its solutions closely with the goals and needs of its clients, bringing extensive HR expertise to every project. AspireHR is committed to helping clients transform, modernize and simplify HR functions, making it a trusted name in the industry as a business and technology leader for HCM systems integration and long-term support.