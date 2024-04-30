Kuehn Law Encourages UMBF, HTLF, TBNK, and DCPH Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF)



UMB Financial Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Heartland Financial, USA Inc. under which UMB will acquire Heartland Financial in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.0 billion.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK)



Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Hope Bancorp, Inc. jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement. Territorial shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8048 shares of Hope Bancorp common stock in exchange for each share of Territorial common stock. Upon completion of the transaction, Territorial shareholders will own approximately 5.6% of the combined company.

Heartland Financial, USA Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF)



Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH)



Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has agreed to be acquired by ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The agreement stipulates that ONO Pharmaceutical Co. will issue $25.60 per share in cash to Deciphera stockholders.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

