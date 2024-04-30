TONNER DRONES announces the postponement of the publication of its 2023 annual accounts and its annual financial report

Cannes April 30, 2024 — Tonner Drones today announces the postponement of the publication of its annual accounts for the 2023 financial year as well as its annual financial report.

Initially scheduled for April 30, 2024, the publication of the annual accounts and the 2023 annual report is now postponed until June 30, 2024 at the latest. This decision was taken by the Board of Directors and the auditors in order to ensure that all financial and operational aspects of the past year are presented with the greatest precision and compliance.

Tonner Drones is committed to doing its utmost to reduce this publication delay before June 30, 2024.

About TONNER DRONES

Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops drones and related technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some of France's leading civil and military drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones' strategy is to leverage its holdings in these companies through active asset management, a private equity fund and by partnering with other private equity funds to become a major consolidator of the industry. Additional revenue can be obtained through royalties on patents held by Tonner Drones from recognized manufacturers. Tonner Drones does not plan to have a factory, but it is determined to maintain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information on www.tonnerdrones.com

If you would like to know more or if you are interested in a partnership: contact@tonnerdrones.com

