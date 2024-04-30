CCC, Hatch to help Peru deliver largest drip irrigation project in the world

OTTAWA, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CCC signed a government to government (G2G) contract with the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Irrigation of Peru to help deliver the third stage of the $750 million CHAVIMOCHIC infrastructure project with Canadian expertise from Hatch. Canada was selected to offer project management services in December 2023 following a G2G procurement process.



The CHAVIMOCHIC project is a key pillar in the economic development of northern Peru and completes the Palo Redondo Dam, which will capture water from the Santa River to irrigate the Chao, Virú, Moche, and Chicama Valleys, as well as to generate hydroelectric power. Once completed, the project will be the largest drip irrigation project in the world – enabling Peru to cultivate an additional 63,000ha of land, as well as improve existing farming operations in the region of La Libertad, which represent another 48,000ha of land. It will also supply reliable and sustainable potable water to 40,000 families and create more than 150,000 new local jobs. The project is expected to boost the agricultural and agribusiness sectors in northern Peru, enabling the region to triple its exports from 400 million to 1.2 billion USD per year.

Based in Mississauga, Ontario, Hatch is a global engineering, project delivery, and professional services firm. The company delivers multi-billion-dollar projects for clients across the globe in the energy, infrastructure, and metals sectors, including the Fargo-Moorhead flood control project in the United States, the El Leon flood control project in Peru, the 3 February hydroelectric facility (formerly El Chaparral) in El Salvador, and the Jansen potash project and On-Corridor Works project in Canada. Through CCC’s G2G contract, Hatch will provide project management services to Peru’s Ministry of Agricultural Development and Irrigation – the lead government body responsible for the development of the CHAVIMOCHIC project. The ministry is tasked with growing, diversifying, and fostering the country’s agribusiness.

CCC is Canada’s government to government (G2G) contracting agency. For over 75 years, CCC has been helping Canadian companies like Hatch to establish successful commercial relationships with foreign governments. CCC’s G2G contracts have the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and come with an assurance of contract performance. Over the past 5 years, CCC has secured more than $1 Billion in international contracts for Canadian infrastructure companies. To learn more, visit ccc.ca.

Quotes

“CHAVIMOCHIC will help transform the economy of Peru in the agricultural sector and help improve the lives of millions of Peruvians. CCC is proud to bring Canadian expertise to assist in delivering a project of such national importance.” – Kim Douglas, Vice President, Business Development and Marketing, CCC.

“Hatch has a proven track record of managing complex projects across the world and we’re pleased to bring our experience in meticulous planning and efficient execution to Peru’s Ministry of Agricultural Development and Irrigation.” – Jim Law, Global Director, Hydropower and Dams, Hatch.

Related

Contact

For media enquiries, please contact communications@ccc.ca

About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.

About Hatch

Whatever our clients envision, our engineers can design and build. With over six decades of business and technical experience in the energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient, and innovative. We draw upon our 10,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/828c373c-778b-469f-b72d-c51b09bca074